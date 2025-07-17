Pacific Power Foundation provides grants to local nonprofits Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

PORTLAND — The Pacific Power Foundation has provided $313,000 in grant funds and support to 89 nonprofits and community organizations across Oregon that are expanding access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in the communities Pacific Power serves.

Two of the fund recipients are in Clatsop County:

Oregon Women in Timber will receive a grant to build an outdoor shelter and classroom space to use for the Sixth Grade Forestry Tour. Each year, 500 sixth grade students spend the day outside with instructors learning about different natural resource-related topics.

The Seaside American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship Foundation will be given funds for their First-Generation Scholarship, which benefits senior girls at Seaside and Warrenton High Schools who are the first in their family to attend or graduate from college.

For information, go to PacificPower.net/Foundation.