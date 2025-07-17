Letter: What god is it that supports today’s politics? Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

From @realDonaldTrump, apparently, is an image of him with words: “He’s on a mission from God.”

He is supported by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who once said, “Go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my world view.”

Gosh, that’s comforting. In our richest nation in the world, there are 36 million Americans often hungry as they live under the poverty line, and 30 million who work full time and don’t make a living wage.

As one notable spokesman for God, Jesus, said, “for I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, thirsty and you gave me something to drink, a stranger and you welcomed me …,” and “when you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.”

That mission they are on should bring real hope to the poor among us … and among the poor of the world, who receive grain from the abundance of U.S. farms.

What? Wait! They have just cut food stamps (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), ended the U.S. Agency for International Development, and added billions of dollars for masked men to arrest strangers?

Oh!? That’s some other god’s mission at work? But Johnson spoke of the Bible, and Trump held one up for all to see! I don’t get it. Help!

REV. JOHN WECKER (retired)

Astoria