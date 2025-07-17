Letter: Astorian gets patent on new load-bearing arch Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

I know this sounds crazy, but give me a minute to explain. I’ve just been issued the patent for a load-bearing arch. This design would replace poured in place steel reinforced concrete slabs or floors.

It could also replace some pre-stressed concrete arches. It uses corrugated steel panels in a gradual arch welded to “I” beams on either ends forming a box type arch, cables thread between the two “I” beams, and put in tension. The interior of this area is filled with recycled plastics or polyurethane foam.

There are more other design needs. These panels could replace the concrete floors in multi-story buildings, making them nearly earthquake proof. The weight of the arches/panels would be 30 to 50% less than the concrete floors.

JESSE C. DAY SR.

Astoria