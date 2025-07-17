In One Ear: Still dancing Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

“We had a wonderful 100th birthday celebration for Eileen Creswell, who was born July 10, 1925!” Shawna Weist, administrator at Neawanna by the Sea wrote.

One of Eileen’s friends sent in a note in honor of the occasion: “My dear friend, Eileen, turns 100 this month. She was born during a thunder storm in Missoula, Montana. She was raised in Montana in a large family.

“She married at age 20, and they were married for nearly 70 years. She has three children, and they’re the apple of her eye.

“Eileen often recalls the music of her youth, remembering words to many old songs. Her love for music is still alive. She loves to dance, sing and visit with friends and family. Please send cards to Eileen.”

Yes, she really does still love to dance. “She had a busy day with family and friends,” Shawna added, “ending her day with her birthday party and dancing with some of the Seaside Fire & Rescue, including the chief!”

Pictured, bottom row, from left, Seaside Fire & Rescue Chief Joey Daniels, Eileen Creswell, and Firefighter Jason Verburg; back row, Volunteer Anita Ruth and Resident Tucker Golightly.

Cards can be sent to her in care of Neawanna by the Sea, 20 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside, OR 97138.