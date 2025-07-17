In One Ear: Orlando’s picks Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Investing 101 rerun: Local cat lovers will appreciate this (investment brokers, not so much): According to ABC News, a cat named Orlando made more profits on the stock market during the course of a year, with his random picks, than investment managers (who really should know what they’re doing).

In 2012, a British newspaper, The Observer, ran a year-long experiment to see who could pick the most profitable stocks: professional investment managers, students or an orange tabby cat. Each team had 5,000 British pounds to invest however they wished.

Orlando amassed 5,542 pounds; the investors, 5,176 pounds; and the students, 4,480 pounds. The canny feline made his stock selections by “throwing his favourite toy mouse on a grid of numbers allocated to different companies.”

Maybe this is worth a try. (In One Ear, 2/8/2013) (Image: Linnaea Mallette)