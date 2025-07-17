In One Ear: Help for the McLeans Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Astorian Lauren McLean was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, went through treatment, and is currently in remission. As if that weren’t difficult enough for the family, on May 28, her husband, artist Paul McLean, suffered a devastating stroke.

He will have a long road to recovery, and the couple and their son, Lachlan, will likely have to move to be closer to ongoing care for Paul, and also to be able to accommodate the physical limitations caused by the stroke. Plus, now there are ongoing costs of gas for travel for treatment and food.

Accordingly, a friend of the family, David Mix, has set up a GoFundMe for them, “Rallying for the McLean Family: Let’s Help a Beloved Artist.”

“Wow, thank you everyone for all the love and support and messages, donations, interest in art work (tinyurl.com/PMcLeanArt), etc!” Lauren posted on her Facebook page recently. “This journey has felt fearful and lonely at times, but I know that it doesn’t have to be.

“There are always people willing to help, and God always provides. As Mr. Rogers said, ‘look for the helpers’ … There were some wonderful patient folks there (shoutout to healthcare workers)!”

In a recent update, Lauren added: “The goal is to get him strong enough so that when he comes home, he needs minimal assistance transferring to and from chairs/bed/bathroom, etc.

“All of the support we’ve received has brought a lot of comfort in uneasy times.” (Photo: Lauren McLean)