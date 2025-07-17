In One Ear: Around town Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, July 17, 1884:

• Mayor W. Hume temporarily occupied the chair of the police judge yesterday, with F. D. Winton as city attorney. Larry Melone and John Foster were assessed $10 ($328 now) each for drunkenness.

Note: During the winter of 1866-1867, William Hume and his brother, George, and canning expert Andrew Hapgood, opened the first salmon cannery on the Columbia River, the Eagle Cliff Cannery, about 50 miles east of Astoria on the Washington side.

• The sale of the “rigging and apparel” of the Cairnsmore was made yesterday by Mr. Stevens, as per advertisement.

Note: Lost in a haze of smoke and fog, the British iron bark Cairnsmore ran aground on Sept. 29, 1883, about 2 miles south of the long-gone Port Adams Lighthouse in Hammond (which would now be inland, near Battery Russell in Fort Stevens State Park).

• The unusual sight of a waterspout was noticed off Tongue Point about three o’clock yesterday afternoon. It swung northward, and doubtless made some Washington Territory man think that a small section of the day of judgment had struck him when it “lit.”