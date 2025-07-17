CMH welcomes new radiologist Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital has welcomed Margeaux Berroth, M.D. as a new diagnostic radiologist who specializes in general radiology and breast imaging. She will practice general radiology as a Scholars for a Healthy Oregon recipient.

Berroth earned a medical degree from Oregon Health and Science University, and completed her internship year in internal medicine at Legacy Good Samaritan and Emanuel Hospitals in the Portland area.

Serving during the peak of the COVID pandemic, Berroth cared for many people from rural and underserved areas in the Intensive Care Unit and inpatient wards. She then completed her radiology residency training at both Duke University and OHSU.

For information about the CMH Imaging Department, go to columbiamemorial.org/imaging.