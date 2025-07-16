Tillamook Air Museum to acquire Marine combat aircraft — and it is flying in Published 8:54 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

TILLAMOOK — The Tillamook Air Museum has announced the upcoming arrival of a combat-tested AV-8B Harrier II, to add to the museum’s growing collection.

The aircraft will be flown directly to Tillamook from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a U.S. Navy research, development and test facility in California’s Mojave Desert.

Museum staff say the Harrier’s arrival — under its own power — will be a rare and historic moment for the region, offering the public an opportunity to witness military aviation history in motion.

In addition to the Harrier, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster lll will be flying into Tillamook, transporting the demilitarization crew responsible for preparing the aircraft for public display.

Museum staff anticipate the Harrier and C-17 will arrive Aug. 4, weather and operational schedules permitting.

The aircraft will be “demilitarized” and prepared for permanent exhibition. It is being provided on long-term loan by the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

“This aircraft represents an extraordinary chapter in modern military aviation,” said Christian Gurling, museum curator. “We are proud to accept this historic piece of Marine Corps history,” he said. “We look forward to interpreting its legacy for the public in a way that honors its service and the people who flew it.”

Delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps on March 30, 1995, the Harrier has logged 5,518 total flight hours, including 631 combat hours flown across 88 missions, and completed 5,457 landings.

It saw combat in multiple theaters over a 30-year career, including missions during Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, where it flew from USS Boxer and forward air bases such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

It also supported humanitarian and combat operations from the USS Peleliu, USS Nassau, and USS America, including roles in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania and the Arabian Gulf. In one deployment, its unit provided aerial support following the collision of the USS John S. McCain near Singapore.

The aircraft is a production radar model, built as a Harrier II-plus, meaning it was originally designed for frontline service with enhanced capabilities. In addition to its fleet combat role, it concluded its career with VX-31 at China Lake.

“We are honored to welcome this distinguished aircraft to Tillamook,” said Rita Welch, museum director. She described both its loan and the manner of its arrival as “a momentous occasion and one of the most significant acquisitions in the museum’s history.”

She commended Bonnie Towne at the National Naval Aviation Museum for making it happen. “We are honored to care for this remarkable piece of history and look forward to sharing its story with our visitors,” Welch added.

The museum also thanked Pablo “Louie” Sanchez, AV-8B assistant program manager for logistics, who is leading the AV-8B Museum Task Force.