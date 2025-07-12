Letters: Trump era enters a time of ‘destructive chaos’ Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Nothing new here, or is there? The first administration had buffers or filters, at least. They are gone now with the second administration, replaced by “amplifiers” — amplifiers allowing the destructive chaos we are now seeing.

Does that chaos mean our America/democracy is going through a midlife crisis? Or a nervous breakdown? Or, are we now faced with terminal Illness?

This illness of unprecedented assault on the American people needs emergency help! We are faced with real pain and suffering with the passage of the Big Ugly Law or “BUL-crap. It will take all of us to heal our nation, and that means showing up, speaking up and “pressing on,” as Hakeem Jeffries said.

Attacks on health care, social services and all the agencies that have made America resilient are causing unemployment and cost of living soaring, while public trust and approval rating are plummeting.

Sadly, we are not the beacon of hope that America once represented. We are not the example other countries admired, due to a very small man who holds grudges and bullies other nations and our own citizens.

The America built upon the cherished cloth of Native Americans, became a broad colorful cloth of immigrants: Columbus sailed from Spain, pilgrims fled an English king, Africans, built the Southern economy, miners from Ireland, Chinese seeking opportunity, Scandinavians fishing our Astoria waters, plus threads of every other nation making a colorful broad cloth of beauty and strength. How can we hate immigrants?

Only small selfish men who can’t see the hope and beauty of others.

LAREE JOHNSON

Astoria