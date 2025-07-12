Letter: Demand transparency for Gearhart’s ‘expansive proposal’ Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Demand transparency on Gearhart’s $34 million public safety bond proposal. In 2022, Gearhart voters rejected a $14 million fire bond, yet the city has since spent hundreds of thousands on design and engineering consultants, escalating the proposed public safety building to a 19,000-square-foot, $34 million project.

Without a voter mandate, what began as an emergency fire and police facility has ballooned into an expansive proposal, raising concerns about fiscal responsibility in our village of under 2,000 residents.

Multiple community surveys, including a detailed one assessing support for the project, have been conducted, but the results remain undisclosed. In July 2025, the city council authorized another $19,000 third-party survey, prompting speculation that prior surveys showed weak support for the bond. Withholding these results undermines voters’ right to informed consent.

The council must release the fully analyzed survey data, and clarify why such a costly project is justified. Additionally, the city should disclose how much has been drawn from cash reserves, the total debt compared to available funds, and the financial impact of a $34 million bond on taxpayers.

Basic analysis and common sense suggest Gearhart cannot afford this proposal without risking financial harm. Transparent disclosure of survey results, reserve spending and debt levels is essential to rebuild trust and ensure voters can make informed decisions about the city’s future.

JACK ZIMMERMAN

Friends of Gearhart

Gearhart