Tin Can Tourists holds vintage trailer show Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Tin Can Tourists, founded in 1919, one of the oldest camping clubs, are holding a vintage trailer show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop.

More than 50 vintage trailers from the 1940s through the 1970s will be on display, including Shasta, Airstream, Curtis Wright, Spartan, Oasis and many other brands.

There is no cost for admission or parking, and the Sasquatch Sandwich Food truck will be on site. For information about Tin Can Tourists, go to tincantourists.com.