Reeve joins Astoria Primary Care Clinic Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Columbia Memorial Hospital has announced that Nick Reeve, a certified physician assistant, has joined the CMH-Oregon Health and Science University Health Primary Care Clinic in Astoria.

Reeve most recently worked as a provider for Providence Medical Group in family medicine, internal medicine and obstetrics.

He earned his master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and health sciences from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

For information about the CMH-OHSU Health Primary Care Clinics, go to columbiamemorial.org/primary-care.