In One Ear: Random musings Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

• One for the books: A man on a fishing trip in Louisiana in June was wrestling a hook out of a white marlin, a Live Science story says, when the fish suddenly jumped up. The bill penetrated the back of the fisherman’s throat, then the tip broke off and lodged in the base of the man’s skull. Never fear, the fisherman was fine after surgery and antibiotics, and the unique injury was one for the record books.

• Beating the odds: When his 5-year-old daughter fell off a Disney cruise ship while at sea in June, her father didn’t hesitate, he jumped right in after her, GCaptain reports. He treaded water while holding her until they could be rescued by a ship’s tender. Just so you know, the survival rate for falling off a cruise ship is 17 to 25%.

• In honor of National Food Truck Day on June 27, Yelp made a list of the 100 “most drool-worthy finger-licking, lip-smacking, chef-driven food trucks.” No. 26 on the list is Astoria’s Surf 2 Soul. One Olympia, Washington reviewer said: “Food made with love and passion … If I wasn’t so full I would have gotten everything on the menu …”

• Small snark: While it’s delightful that Condé Nast Traveler has selected Astoria as one of the “13 Best Beach Towns on the West Coast” … we’re a goodish way upriver from the Pacific Ocean. So where’s the beach?