In One Ear: No lighthouse Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

An article in The Daily Morning Astorian, July 10, 1888, noted that U.S. Sen. Senator Dolph of Oregon was pushing the idea of building a lighthouse and wharf at Tongue Point, and $15,000 was appropriated.

There already was a buoy depot there for buoy and lighthouse tenders, which was built in 1878 (pictured) after Congress approved $10,000 in 1875 for its construction, according to the Lighthouse Research Catalogue.

Lighthouse Digest mentions that lighthouse tenders used the depot to pick up supplies for those manning the lighthouses, and were often a lifeline. The depot also contained supplies to maintain the navigational buoys and stored oil for lamps and lanterns, as well.

Hold on, the Lighthouse Board said at the thought of adding a lighthouse and wharf to Tongue Point. “It is a bad location … (and) the water is shoaling rapidly at this point.”

Among the other arguments against a new wharf and lighthouse was that the structures would be three miles from telegraphic communication in Astoria, vital for up-to-date Columbia River Bar conditions. Wrapped up neatly in red tape, the idea was apparently put aside.

In 1891, the Lighthouse Research Catalogue notes that another $15,000 was appropriated for improvements and expansion of the existing depot, but with the advent of World War II, in 1942, the depot was moved to Naval Base Tongue Point, and rebuilt. (Photo: Lighthouse Research Catalogue)