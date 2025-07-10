In One Ear: Around town

Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Elleda Wilson / The Astorian

From an early July, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:

A.E. Shaw, a first class bilk and would-be sport, is now a resident of Washington, where he is trying to make people believe he is a dentist.

• The death of Miss Eliza Pinson, The Bearded Lady, 40, made front page news. She and her 15-inch black beard died at her home in Georgia. 

Note: She never married, and refused all offers from showmen to appear for exhibition.

Mrs. Delia Cross, of Brooklyn, is now Mrs. Capt. Cross, of the steamer Oregon, though she was compelled to affix a cross to the papers in place of her name. This is said to be the first case in which a woman has become owner and master of a sea-going vessel. 

Jeff’s New Restaurant on Second Street, with a “Private Entrance for Ladies,” offered meals for 25 cents (about $9 now). While dining, the orchestra would play.

