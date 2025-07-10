In One Ear: Around town Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

From an early July, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:

• A.E. Shaw, a first class bilk and would-be sport, is now a resident of Washington, where he is trying to make people believe he is a dentist.

• The death of Miss Eliza Pinson, The Bearded Lady, 40, made front page news. She and her 15-inch black beard died at her home in Georgia.

Note: She never married, and refused all offers from showmen to appear for exhibition.

• Mrs. Delia Cross, of Brooklyn, is now Mrs. Capt. Cross, of the steamer Oregon, though she was compelled to affix a cross to the papers in place of her name. This is said to be the first case in which a woman has become owner and master of a sea-going vessel.

• Jeff’s New Restaurant on Second Street, with a “Private Entrance for Ladies,” offered meals for 25 cents (about $9 now). While dining, the orchestra would play.