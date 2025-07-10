In One Ear: A poignant tribute Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

“On a beautiful early June evening in the town of Astoria,” Mark Marshall posted July 5 on The Goonies 40th Anniversary Facebook page, “several of ‘The Goonies’ cast and crew, and 40 deep-pocketed fans, gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the beloved classic and the restoration of Mikey and Brand Walsh’s house, courtesy of homeowner Behman Zakeri and Production Designer James P. Connelly.”

As Goonie fans know, Mark joined Amblin Entertainment as personal assistant to Steven Spielberg in 1984. During “The Goonies” filming in late 1984, he was the second unit (Astoria filming group) production office assistant.

“On the porch of the home that evening was a bench (similar to the one in the 1985 film), which was dedicated to the memory of Goonies director Richard Donner, who left us four years ago today.”

“Dick was my boss and mentor, and he was deeply loved and respected by countless individuals in and out of the motion picture industry,” Mark added. “Much appreciation to Behman, James and the design team for the permanent and poignant tribute to a great man. Hip hop.” (Photos: Mark Marshall)