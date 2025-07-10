Harrison’s quilt wins Best in Show Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Margie Harrison won Best in Show at the Grace Episcopal Church Quilt Show, held on June 28. Sixty-five quilts were shown in the church’s sanctuary, including contemporary, vintage and traditional quilts in a rainbow of different colors.

Harrison’s quilt, which has hand-appliqued red flowers on an ecru background, hand-quilted in tiny squares, was made by her great-great-grandmother, Mary Strayer Allen (1831-1915) and her sisters. “The craft was superb,” Brenda Penner, organizer of the event, noted about Harrison’s quilt, “and greatly admired throughout the day.”