Harrison’s quilt wins Best in Show

Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By The Astorian

Margie Harrison, left, and Brenda Penner, at the Grace Episcopal Church Quilt Show, held on June 28.

Margie Harrison won Best in Show at the Grace Episcopal Church Quilt Show, held on June 28. Sixty-five quilts were shown in the church’s sanctuary, including contemporary, vintage and traditional quilts in a rainbow of different colors. 

Harrison’s quilt, which has hand-appliqued red flowers on an ecru background, hand-quilted in tiny squares, was made by her great-great-grandmother, Mary Strayer Allen (1831-1915) and her sisters. “The craft was superb,” Brenda Penner, organizer of the event, noted about Harrison’s quilt, “and greatly admired throughout the day.”

You Might Like

Marketplace