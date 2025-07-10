Community Notes: July 10, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

FRIDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Children’s Clothing Bank — 3 to 6 p.m., free good condition clothes for children age infant to 12, Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton. For information, call 503-861-2432 or 503-791-7522.

Kiwanis Club of Saddle Mountain — 5:30 p.m., Fultano’s Pizza, 620 Olney Ave. For information, call Tracy MacDonald at 503-470-1038 or Dan Arnoth at 503-338-0799.

Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Better Breathers Club — Sessions offer support, ways and techniques to cope with COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other respiratory issues. Caregivers also welcome. For information, call 800-562-8964.

SATURDAY

Clatsop Quilters Guild — 10 a.m., Gateway Masonic Lodge No. 175, 66 S.W. Fourth St. in Warrenton. Nonprofit formed to promote the art of quilting and to participate in charitable activities. All are welcome. For information, email contact@clatsopquiltersguild.com or go to bit.ly/ClatsopQuilters on Facebook.

Lower Columbia R/C Society — Local Academy of Model Aeronautics chartered radio control model aircraft club. All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-440-5475 or 503-440-3788.

Children’s Clothing Bank — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free good condition clothes for children age infant to 12, Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton. For information, call 503-861-2432 or 503-791-7522.

SUNDAY

Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.

Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.

Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.

Parkinson’s Support Group — For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.

Peninsula Quilt Guild — For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.

Seaside Lions Club — For information, call 503-738-7693.

Pacific NW Head Injury Support Group — For information, call 209-791-3092.

Pacific County Democrats — For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty.

TUESDAY

Stewardship Quilting Group — Help needed for charity quilting and sewing. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.

Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday. Lorna (cook) 503-298-3437, no lunch Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.

Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.

Warrenton Caregiver Support Group ­— 1:30 to 3 p.m., conference call. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For conference call details, and to RSVP, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.

Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.

North Coast La Leche League — Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, or Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777, or Katie Winters at 503-717-3748, or send message from “La Leche League of Astoria” Facebook page, fb.me/lllofastoria.

Clatsop County Republican Party — 6 p.m., Port Light Cafe at Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way in Warrenton. Dinner is available. Interested community members are welcome. For information, or to confirm meeting times and location, call 503-338-0818.

North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.

Peninsula Arts Association — All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org.

WEDNESDAY

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420. Debbie Dunaway 503-791-7298

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

North Coast Multiple Sclerosis Care and Share Help Group — For information, call 503-325-7898.

Cannon Beach Garden Club — For information, call Pam Chater at 503-436-2331 and leave a message or email pamchater@msn.com.

Stroke Support Group — Stroke survivors, their caregivers and family members welcome. For information, call 503-717-7781.

WomenHeart of North Oregon Coast — Peer support group for women living with, or at risk of heart disease. For information, contact Michele Abrahams at 503-338-8435 or WH-NorthOregonCoast@womenheart.org.

THURSDAY

Veterans Coffee Time — 9 to 11 a.m., Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, 453 11th St. There is a $2 charge for non-veterans.

Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up or dine in for a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Kim Combs at 503-861-4221, ext. 6221; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.

Lunch Bunch — Lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, call 503-325-3231.

Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.

Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary. Jason Schermerhorn 503-440-5859

Breast Cancer Support Group — Support for women who are being treated for, or are survivors of, breast cancer. No registration required. For information, call Mari Montesano at 503-338-4589 or email mmontesano@columbiamemorial.org.

Grief Support Group — Free support group providing an opportunity to learn about the grief process, identify new coping strategies, and discuss a variety of topics related to the healing process. For questions, contact Jeanette Johnson at 503-338-6230.

Columbia River Estuary Action Team — CREATE fosters citizen involvement in protecting the Columbia River Estuary. Visitors and new members always welcome. For information, go to create-columbia.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fort Stevens Post 10580 — For information, call Mel Jasmin at 503-861-2030.

Lower Columbia Classic Car Club — New members welcome. For information or directions, call Steve Jordan at 503-325-1807.

Rainland Fly Casters — For information, call Tom Scoggins at 503-449-0462, or Walt Weber at 360-777-8295.

OTHER

Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.

Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.

Fabric Needed — Comfort Quilters needs cotton or cotton polyester fabric and embroidery floss donations and people willing to sew quilt tops and/or tie quilts that are made for the Long Beach, Washington hospice and Coast Pregnancy Clinic in Astoria. For information, call or text Claudia Halliburton at 503-505-1626.