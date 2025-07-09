ODOT layoffs hit Clatsop County Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Job losses deemed fallout from the 2025 Legislative session

The Oregon Department of Transportation in Clatsop County has terminated three jobs as part of broader ODOT layoffs. A total of 483 ODOT employees across the state have received layoff notices after state legislators failed to pass a funding package for the transportation department in the 2025 Legislative session.

According to ODOT, the three layoffs in Clatsop County included a Transportation Maintenance Specialist 1, an Engineering Specialist 1 and a Transportation Operations and Maintenance Manager 2.

According to the state of Oregon, the role of Transportation Maintenance Specialist 1 performs landscape maintenance around roadways, highways, airfields and rest areas. The position also handles basic repair, renovation, and reconstruction of roadbeds, surfaces, and structures under supervision and training.

An Engineering Specialist 1 performs beginning‑level, technical engineering support work in the field or office. These employees perform duties such as field surveying, traffic studies, field or laboratory inspection and testing, office engineering and beginning drafting.

A Transportation Operations and Maintenance Manager 2 plans, organizes, and manages the 24/7 operations and highway maintenance activities. People in this position contribute to the advancement of transportation technologies, reduction of traffic incidents and coordination of intrastate traffic system services.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said in a press release Monday, that because of these statewide layoffs “there will not be enough workers to provide the level of response Oregonians rely on, whether it’s filling a pothole or clearing safe passage for evacuation when a fire strikes.”

A second round of ODOT layoffs of an additional 100 to 200 employees is expected for early 2026, should the state government fail to procure funding for the department.

State Representative Cyrus Javadi, who represents the entirety of Clatsop and Tillamook Counties as well as part of Columbia County in the State House issued a statement to The Astorian on Wednesday.

“I’m deeply sorry to see three ODOT workers in Clatsop County impacted by these layoffs,” said Javadi. “These are the folks who keep our roads safe, clear debris after storms and respond when there’s an emergency. They’re essential to keeping our rural infrastructure running, and this is a real loss, both for the workers and the communities they serve.

“While Tillamook and Columbia counties weren’t affected in this round, no part of our region is untouched. The core issue here is structural: ODOT’s funding model is outdated and rigid, and we’ve known that for years. The Highway Fund is nearly depleted, and without reform, more layoffs could follow.

“Let’s be honest, the main transportation package failed this session because it included fee and tax increases that many of us believed were too steep, especially for working Oregonians already feeling the pinch. I opposed the approach, not the need.

“We can’t keep forcing impossible choices between raising costs and cutting services. My focus now is on advancing a more balanced solution. One that stabilizes road funding, protects frontline workers, and keeps our communities connected and safe.”

Editors note: This is a developing story, stay with The Astorian for more updates.