Letter: Honor national legacy of mutual respect Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Today, in the beautiful forest at Fort Clatsop, I witnessed 30 community members from 16 countries become U.S. citizens. This historic site — rich with stories of courage and exploration — was a fitting stage for a ceremony that reflected our nation’s highest ideals: dignity, inclusion and diversity.

I was deeply moved by the vibrant tapestry these individuals weave into our community — their cultures, languages, and life stories bring new color, warmth and dimensions for us to discover.

Yet in stark contrast, news broke the same day: Republicans passed Donald Trump’s budget bill, a sweeping rejection of the very principles we had just celebrated.

The bill strips health coverage from 15 million Americans, guts protections for immigrants, and channels public resources into private hands. It expands Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol funding, threatening immigrant communities with surveillance, detention and deportation. It undermines the very people and promise honored that morning.

Historian Heather Cox Richardson describes two competing American visions: one rooted in democracy and equality, the other in hierarchy and control. This bill unmistakably advances the latter.

Fort Clatsop reminds us that America was built by immigrants and sustained by the original inhabitants who welcomed them. Lewis and Clark survived only with Indigenous aid. The least we can do is honor that legacy of mutual respect.

Today, I saw a vision of what America could be. I also saw the storm that those of us who believe in democracy must weather to make it so.

JULIA HESSE

Astoria