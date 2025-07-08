Everyday People: Skating can roll into stronger mental health Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The very first lesson Kelly Britt Davis teaches students in her Dragon Belly Rollers class is how to fall safely.

For Davis, who is a forensic clinician at Clatsop Behavioral Health, many teachings in rollerskating can double as avenues towards strengthening mental health. That’s what she emphasizes in her Roller Fit classes, held each Wednesday at the Astoria Armory.

“The whole goal is empowerment, mental health and inclusivity,” she said. “I want people to realize the joy that it brings … As a mental health professional, I come to it practicing mindfulness, and it’s really important to emphasize that and also push people beyond what they think they can do.”

Rollerskating has been a lifelong form of self-love and personal expression for Davis; she has been on skates since age 3 and discovered a close-knit community in roller derby as an adult, joining Portland’s Rose City Rollers.

“It’s that camaraderie of, like, everyone who comes to the table is from all walks of life,” she said. “You just had to show up and skate hard. That really changed me.

“Once I put my skates on, I’m like a different person. Sometimes even during work, I’ll take a break and go to a couple of spots outdoors and just skate.”

Initially working in television in New York City, Davis went into the healthcare field after September 11, pursuing a career working with veterans as a nurse. But she eventually found her true calling in social work.

Three years ago, Davis moved to Astoria, where she was delighted to discover skate nights at the Astoria Armory. After becoming a regular attendee, she struck up conversations with Susan Hobson, the Armory’s board president, and Jeff Daly, who helped renovate the space. Together, they launched Davis’ weekly Roller Fit class last month.

“Jeff Daly has been one of my biggest supporters,” Davis said. “He got me a headset because people couldn’t hear me because it was getting so packed. I felt like Madonna.”

The classes have grown exponentially, with over 40 people showing up recently to explore the unique combination of fitness and rollerskating.

And although the class is for those 18 and older, the demographics vary; a mix of genders, ages and backgrounds make the congregation a diverse one, focused on making everyone feel included.

Davis has also taken on a co-leader, friend Shanel Bell, as a partner in the project. The two met at a veteran suicide prevention event at the Ten-Fifteen theater downtown that Davis’ husband organized.

“Shanel and I are from totally different places,” Davis said. “She’s born and raised in Hawaii, and I’m from NYC, but we connected immediately. Two military spouses from different worlds found common ground in our commitment to healing, family, and a shared love of skating (I’m on quads, she’s on blades).

“The class is just an extension of that shared experience, creating a space where people can breathe, move, connect, and feel strong again. We’ve been discussing the possibility of adding another class day, planning some outdoor skate adventures, and eventually hosting workshops. We’re also teaming up with local organizations like the Lower Columbia Q Center, because we want to ensure everyone feels welcome and supported here.”

Davis’ husband was injured in Iraq in 2004, an experience that shaped their lives together and pushed her into social work. She wants to be sure to reach healthcare workers, first responders and disabled veterans with her classes.

“I’m in my 50s,” she said. “But you can’t give up, I see too many healthcare workers not taking care of their bodies … I have a couple of people participating who are physical therapists, a few nurses, a few (Certified Nursing Assistants), but hopefully we get more and more people.”

At 53, Davis, who calls skating her “grounding force,” said she may not be skating as hard as she used to be, but that she still loves to share the joy, empowerment and camaraderie that skating brings.

“What saved my life was this movement and skating was critical for my mental health,” she said. “The world is crazy right now. We really need something like this, where there’s a sense of coming together and we’re not turning anyone away at the door.”