Naturalization ceremony: 30 people from 17 countries became U.S. citizens Published 6:49 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

‘… it makes you very proud of the ideals of our country’

Local groups rallied to bring a crowd to a naturalization ceremony on Oregon’s North Coast after hearing some families were nervous about attending.

Thirty people from 17 countries became American citizens ahead of the Fourth of July holiday at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Warrenton — and the crowd watching the ceremony was nearly twice the size organizers say they typically see at such events.

“I have to admit that we didn’t know how many of the families were going to come this year,” said Jon Burpee, superintendent at Lewis and Clark. He was pleased by how many people showed up, especially how many people from the community were present.

“These are the types of events that if you’ve never experienced one, when you experience one it makes you very proud of the ideals of our country,” he said.

People associated with Consejo Hispano, an Astoria-based nonprofit that serves the region’s Hispanic population, took up several rows of seats near the back. They didn’t personally know anyone receiving their certificates of naturalization and taking the oath of allegiance that day. But, commented Deputy Director Norma Hernandez, if they are an immigrant in the United States, “We know them.”

Members of Indivisible North Coast Oregon were also scattered throughout the crowd. The group has organized multiple protests in the Clatsop County area this year, speaking out against many of the Trump administration’s policies, including those that touch on immigration.

The naturalization ceremony, held Thursday morning, was held along one side of the replica of Fort Clatsop, where the Lewis and Clark Expedition established a winter encampment in 1805. The park has hosted naturalization ceremonies before.

In his formal remarks, Burpee said it was fitting for the citizenship candidates to finalize that process at a national park. With citizenship, comes shared ownership of public lands, he said.

Other countries had set aside land before, he said. “But it was always for the ruling class, right? For the kings, the queens, the princes, the potentates. … The national parks are American in their ideals: They’re by the people, for the people and of the people.”

Fiaz Ahmed came to the United States from Pakistan. The rest of his family is still in that country, except for his wife, who is already a U.S. citizen.

“I think it will add a responsibility for me to be here, to make right decisions, participate in the decisions that will be made not for my life but for people who all live here in the United States,” Ahmed said.

For Chris Ransom, it was an emotional day. Originally from the Philippines, she now lives in the tiny city of Neskowin in Tillamook County. Her husband and young son attended the ceremony.

“It’s very emotional for me,” she said. “This is a very big day for me. I can’t believe I am a U.S. citizen now. This is my second home.”