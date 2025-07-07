Astoria Police Department welcomes two fresh faces Published 5:02 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

In the past month the Astoria Police Department has welcomed two new faces to the force, bringing in a new generation of law enforcement.

The two newcomers in question, Dispatcher Mollie Matthews and Cadet Moises Mendez-Hernandez, are both lifelong Astoria-area residents.

Matthews, 21, grew up in Astoria and was a prolific student athlete at Astoria High School, competing in volleyball, softball, and basketball. After graduating high school in 2022, Matthews attended Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton where she earned an Associate of Science Degree in 2025.

Matthews said that coming back home to Astoria was always part of the plan.

“I always knew that I wanted to live here and have a family here,” Matthew said. “My family is from here, so it’s pretty awesome to have everyone in the same place.”

Matthews said that she always had an interest in law enforcement and the dispatch position being available right when she was moving back was perfect timing.

“After I moved away and then came back here and saw the job opportunity, I was like ‘what a great way to give back to the community now that I am a little bit older and can,’” Matthews said.

Once Matthews started work falling into her role with the Astoria Police Department came easy.

“I got here and I just felt right at home. I never ever felt scared or nervous, you know, everyone was so nice,” said Matthews. “I’ve never felt out of place.”

Cadet Moises Mendez-Hernandez, 19, is also a native to the area, having grown up across the Columbia River from Astoria, in Long Beach, Washington.

Approximately three years ago while still attending Ilawaco High School, Mendez-Hernadez began volunteering with his local fire department.

“My favorite part about volunteering over there is just helping the people,” Mendez-Hernandez said. “If they’re in need of medical or fire (assistance), I can be there to help them during that time.”

Mendez-Hernandez is currently enrolled in Clatsop Community College, studying Criminal Justice. He says that he sees joining the APD as a stepping stone in a career in law enforcement and that in addition to helping people, he wants to change the way people view police.

“I really want to go into law enforcement to change the idea of the media making it [law enforcement] look bad,” Mendez-Hernadez said. “I want to make it look better around here.”

Mendez-Hernandez says that one of the more memorable experiences since he joined the APD approximately one month ago has been “the pepper spray.”

“For us cadets, we have to carry pepper spray, and one of the training is everything about pepper spray,” Mendez-Hernandez said. After learning about pepper spray, Mendez-Hernadez said that he was given the option to have pepper spray sprayed into his eyes.

“It was pretty painful,” Mendez Hernandez said. “It got better … but it was burning for a while.”

Mendez-Hernandez said that the reason why he opted to be sprayed was that he felt it was important to know what it felt like, should he ever have to use it on another person.

Both Mendez-Hernandez and Matthews say that their work with the APD gives them the opportunity to serve the community that has always been their home.