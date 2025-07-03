Senior Notes: July 3, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter — Information, referral and counseling services for families and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other related disorders. For information, call 800-272-3900 (24 hours a day).

Clatsop Behavioral Health After Hours Crisis Line — 503-325-5724.

Clatsop Community Action — 503-325-1400. Respite care services, low-income energy assistance, emergency food assistance, housing information, emergency personal care items.

Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education (ENCORE) — 503-338-2408. Provides a wide assortment of educational experiences for individuals older than 50.

Elder Friendship Line — 800-971-0016. Available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; crisis calls taken 24/7.

Food Pantries — 503-325-1400. Clatsop Community Action serves six food pantries in Clatsop County through the Oregon Food Bank Network. Call for area locations and hours.

Grief Support Group, Seaside — For information, call Lower Columbia Hospice at 503-338-6230.

Household/Yard Chores Assistance — Youth missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are available to assist seniors with household chores on a volunteer basis. Help is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Monday. For information, call 360-919-6411 for women volunteers, and 360-771-1757 for men volunteers.

Lifespan Respite — 503-325-1400. Provides information, referral, training and paid respite for family caregivers.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-TALK (8255). A 24-hour, toll-free suicide prevention service for anyone in a suicidal crisis. TTY users should dial 800-799-4TTY (4889).

National Alliance on Mental Illness — 800-950-NAMI (6264) or locally, 503-717-1835. Separate support groups for people with mental illness and families of those with mental illness are available.

Northwest Oregon Housing Authority — 503-861-0119. Rent assistance based on income.

NorthWest Senior and Disability Services — 503-861-4202 or 800-442-8614. Medicaid services, food stamps, information and assistance, family caregiver support services, Medicare choice assistance, home delivered meals, senior meal sites and senior peer counseling.

Oregon Aging and Disability Resource Connection — 855-ORE-ADRC (673-2372), adrcoforegon.org. Information and services for older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers and families.

Oregon Care Partners — 800-930-6851, oregoncarepartners.com. Funded by the state of Oregon, provides no-cost in person and online training to family care givers and professionals.

Oregon Home Care Commission Registry and Referral System — 877-867-0077, or-hcc.org. Provides lists of home care workers available to hire.

Oregon Law Center — For information, call the Hillsboro Regional Office: General Intake Line, 503-640-4115 or 877-296-4076; Family Law Hotline, 503-676-5400, 10 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday; Tenant Hotline, 503-755-1300, 10 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday; and Public Benefits Hotline, 800-520-5292, hours vary, Monday through Thursday.

Partners for Seniors — 503-717-7174. Serves South Clatsop County seniors with volunteer visits, transportation, light housekeeping, yard work, minor home repairs, daily phone calls.

Senior Center, Astoria — Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., 503-325-3231.

Senior Center, Seaside — Bob Chisholm Community and Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside, 503-738-7393.

Senior Center, Warrenton — Warrenton Community and Senior Center, 170 S.W. Third St, Warrenton, 503-861-3502 Mondays and Thursdays.

Senior Peer Mentor Program — Free assistance to seniors, age 60 and older, who are struggling with mild to moderate depression and/or anxiety in Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For information, call 503-861-4210.

Veteran Benefits — 800-827-1000.