Letter: Senate passes a bill with bad priorities Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Well, the bill passed — big tax cuts for billionaires.

Plus more money going to Immigration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to grab hard-working immigrants who follow the rules to get citizenship, but are delayed by government red tape, and ship them off to foreign countries and imprisoned.

And totally ending Medicaid for babies through senior citizens, causing the future deaths of thousands! Oh, and no funding for development of wind and solar energy!

Democrats fought it, plus three Republicans who actually care for their constituents, unlike the rest, who are afraid of Trump and his threats if they don’t.

ELLEN KACHEL BEWLEY

Astoria