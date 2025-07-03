Letter: Big Brutal Bill deserves powerful response Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

We all want economic security, being able to feed our families and keep a roof over our heads. The many issues our country is facing today — where to begin? It seems obvious we need educated voters, we need factual science, we need truth, not lies or conspiracy theories, and we need peaceful and kind examples for our children to emulate.

Too many are lacking good, wholesome food, education based on facts and the true American history, and education that stimulates thought and opportunities for our society and our democracy.

Franklin Roosevelt said, “… true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence … People who are hungry and out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made.” Roosevelt’s administration made a positive difference for regular people.

Now think of that Big Brutal Bill and the proposed cuts to Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, education, our National Parks, National Public Radio, Oregon Public Broadcasting, the environment and more.

President Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Ah, the good old days, when presidents were truly articulate, uplifting and inspiring.

On the other hand, perhaps this quote will bring attention to what we are facing now: “Even if the world goes to hell in a handbasket, I won’t lose a penny”; or “the point is that you can’t be too greedy”; or “every time you walk down the street people are screaming, ‘you’re fired!’”

Actually it might be a good idea. I ask, is this uplifting and inspiring?

LAREE JOHNSON

Astoria