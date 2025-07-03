Letter: A Trump supporter provides answers Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Chuck Meyer, in his letter “A few simple questions for Trump supporters,” asked for a response to his inquiries. He was puzzled how anyone could support a politician who had 34 felony convictions.

I cannot speak for the 77 million voters who voted for Trump, but I saw this court appearance in New York City as a sham. Did you or anyone else think that Donald Trump could get a fair trial in “deeply blue, New York City”?

It was the Biden Administration’s lawfare program at its worst; a Third World political tactic to destroy a political opponent, and 77 million-plus voters knew what it was when they saw it. Frankly, it backfired on the Democratic Party.

Elections are about choices. So we compare and contrast the two candidates. Donald Trump had already served one four year term, and had a very successful term, until COVID hit us all.

Kamala Harris served as a senator from California, and had done nothing. She tried to run for president in 2019, but no one was impressed. When no one would donate to her campaign … she dropped out.

She was elected as vice president on Biden’s “coattails,” and when she was given the responsibility for border security, she failed at that. So, I hope that explains the overwhelming victory for President Trump.

Chuck was also concerned about the national debt. Ah yes, that is where I can agree with you. It is absolutely a national disgrace. There are 537 elected politicians in Washington, and very few seem to be concerned about the nation’s debt. It is shameful.

RICHARD PILAND

Niwot, Colorado

Former Astoria resident