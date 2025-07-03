In One Ear: Mola mola ashore Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

“A large ocean sunfish (mola mola) just washed ashore about 1/4 mile south of the Sunset Beach approach,” the Seaside Aquarium posted on Facebook. “Measuring 6.5 feet in length, this monstrous fish can reach lengths of over 8 feet and weigh up to 5,000 pounds.

“There are three different species of sunfish in the genus Mola: mola mola, mola tecta, and mola alexandrini. All three can be found all over the globe, and are widely distributed throughout the world’s oceans, except for the polar regions, … sometimes traveling as far as 17 miles in a single day, and are known for their extensive vertical movements.

“Their ability to tolerate a wide range of temperatures,” the post concluded, “allows them to dive hundreds of meters, encountering temperature fluctuations from 44-70 degrees Fahrenheit in a single dive.”

And, some mola mola trivia, courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium: They are the heaviest bony fish, and can reach up to 10 feet long and up to 14 feet from fin tip to fin tip. While cruising along, as many as 40 different parasites are attracted to sunfish, some carrying their own parasites.

Its mouth is like a bird’s beak, and they eat (actually slurp) mostly jellyfish. However, because of a mucous-like lining in the digestive tract, they don’t get stung. Although they’re related to the poisonous pufferfish, they aren’t toxic, and are a popular dinner item in Asia. (Photo: Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)