In One Ear: Improperly placed? Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Dan Sealy posted an intriguing photo on the Astoria Oregon Rants and Raves Facebook page. “There is a new sign near the John Day boat ramp,” he noted. “It says, simply, ‘Uppertown.’ It appears to be improperly placed. Perhaps someone from the city could explain.”

Indeed, since the City of Astoria Comprehensive Plan says that Uppertown “extends from 23rd Street to 40th Street, and from Irving Street to the pierhead line.” And especially since the Clatsop County website describes the John Day boat ramp as being “approximately 5 miles east of Astoria.”

A little history tidbit: In the past, Uppertown and Astoria were separate entities and fierce competitors, separated by Scow Bay, where the hospital and Park Building are now.

However, according to the Oregon Historical Quarterly, March-December 1903, a road connecting Astoria and Upper Astoria was finally completed in 1878, and the two towns became one. It became official in 1891, when Astoria’s corporate limits were extended to include Uppertown.

Note: In case you’re wondering, Alderbrook is a whole other kettle of fish, and generally lies from 41st to 54th Streets.