In One Ear: Doomsday weapon Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Clammy rerun: “At a recent memorial service for Allan Doney, what is believed to be the forerunner of today’s clam gun was shared,” Marian Soderberg of Astoria wrote.

“The late John Newton made this prized weapon in his woodshop. John donated it to Allan at one of the clambakes held for 25 years by Ken Doney (pictured), Allan’s brother, at Roxy’s Motel in Seaside.”

“Allan greatly enjoyed the outdoors, and was a great provider of fish and clams,” Marian added. “Legend has it that Allan was a champion clam digger because of this doomsday weapon.”

“According to bona fide witnesses, clams actually came up to the surface to check it out,” Ken explained, “even though the Chief Mama Clam kept warning them to flee if they ever saw that old Mr. Doney in the surf.”

“We are assured that this is not ‘fake news,’” quipped Marian. (In One Ear, March 17, 2017)