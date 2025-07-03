In One Ear: Cooling off Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

A thirst-quenching tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, July 3, 1887:

• This is to give notice to the public generally that Messrs. Albert Utzinger and Edward Liddicoat have placed two of their patented coolers pro bono publico (at two downtown locations) …

These little coolers are portable … and use but one tenth the quantity of ice required by other coolers … The water is cooled by the ice, without the ice being mixed with the water, thus no matter how impure the ice may be, it does not affect the water you drink, it only cools it.

… Don’t fail to take a glass of ice cold water and test the cooler, or if that is too thin for your patriotic souls, Utzinger and Liddicoat have beer on draught … (See) if some of that will quench your thirst, and cool your fevered brow.

Note: As you can see from the image, it’s not a ruse. Their “Beer-Cooler” was patented on July 5, 1887.