Honor Roll: July 3, 2025 Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The following students have qualified for the honor roll by earning a 3.5 grade point average or higher at school.

Le Moyne College

Syracuse, New York

Astoria: Ann Heyen

University of Maryland Global Campus

Adelphi, Maryland

Astoria: Tenchi Martinez-Demings.