Holt joins new Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Justin Holt, at the new Columbia Memorial Hospital – Oregon Health and Science University Health Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic, will start seeing patients in Astoria on July 8.

The clinic, which will be located at in the CMH building at 2055 Exchange St., Ste. 210, will offer treatment for: Nasal obstruction, hearing loss, thyroid nodules, recurrent ear, sinus, and tonsil infections, trouble swallowing, voicing issues, sleep apnea and tumors of the ears, nose, throat and neck.

The ENT Clinic is located in the former Pulmonology Clinic, which has moved to the Park Building, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 302.

Dr. Holt, who has been practicing in the Portland metro area and The Dalles for the last 10 years, moved to Astoria recently to start the new clinic. He graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed a head and neck surgery residency with OHSU in Portland.

Patients do not need a referral to be seen in the ENT Clinic, and can self-refer by calling 503-338-4517. Referrals from external providers can be faxed to 503-338-4521.