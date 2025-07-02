Mill Ponds Park temporarily closes Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

After more than three years of sanctioned and unsanctioned camping by people in the homeless community in Seaside, city officials have temporarily closed the Mill Ponds Park. Citing damage to trails, extensive environmental degradation, and the formation of unauthorized paths resulting from trash, debris and hazardous waste, officials said the closure will allow for vital restoration and safety improvements.

On Monday, June 9, the Seaside City Council unanimously voted to approve the closure.

According to a press release, a number of Seaside residents have expressed concerns about safety. Officials echoed those concerns.

“People don’t even want to go back there (to the west side of the park),” said Seaside City Council President Seth Morrisey. “They don’t feel comfortable. They don’t feel safe out there.”

The location of the current sanctioned homeless encampment on Avenue S has resulted in heavy foot traffic through the park, “further contributing to the wear and safety concerns … including the accumulation of hazardous waste such as syringes and other debris.”

In 2022, prior to the encampment on Avenue S, Seaside’s city council approved a portion of Mill Ponds Park as another sanctioned camp site. Morrisey said the move only “exacerbated” the situation.

According to a previous story that appeared in The Astorian, Seaside’s city council has been anticipating the relocation of the sanctioned homeless encampment from Avenue S to Avenue V since May.

The relocation is expected to reduce the need for individuals to travel through the park, helping “to break the cycle of disruption and allow the area to heal,” said the press release.

According to Morrisey, the temporary closure of the park coincides with the relocation of the encampment, so the city can “hopefully get people to comply with the law and actually camp in the (Avenue V encampment).”

The park will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 30 to March 2026.

During the nine-month closure, the city will repair damaged areas, replant native vegetation, rebuild authorized paths, remove hazardous material and trash, and monitor and prevent illegal activity.

In addition to the repairs, the city will install a temporary fence along the park’s western boundary to block access from nearby businesses along Roosevelt Drive, including the parking lot and trailhead behind Ruby’s, a local restaurant.

According to Seaside Mayor Steve Wright, by eliminating access to the west side of the park, the city has a chance to try to keep any unsanctioned homeless encampments to a minimum.

In addition to the fence and repairs, Seaside City Manager Spencer Kyle said the city’s Parks Advisory Committee will monitor the area to prevent unsanctioned homeless camping from occurring.

Once the Mill Ponds Park reopens, Morrisey said he would like to see the public “reclaim the Mill Ponds and start using it.

“If you open it up a bit, and make it more visible and there is clear signage that it is illegal to camp in there, if people are walking around the Mill Ponds with their dogs and with their kids, I think it will discourage folks from being back there (on the west side),” Morrisey said.

Morrisey also said the idea is to have more regular patrols from the Seaside Police Department and the Public Works Department.

According to Kyle, the restoration will be covered under the existing budget.

“A lot of it will either be work that is done by volunteers or city staff.”