Local fire chiefs weigh in on Idaho tragedy Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Local fire chiefs are devastated by the tragedy in Idaho that left two firefighters dead and one critically injured.

‘We feel like our family has fallen’

The devastating sniper ambush outside of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday left Battalion Chiefs John Morrison, 52, and Frank Harwood, 42, dead and one other firefighter, David Tysdal, 47, in critical condition. The sniper, Wess Roley, 20, died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was found six hours later near the brush fire he had set.

The Astorian reached out to local fire chiefs to get their perspectives on the tragedy.

Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield said that upon returning to work this week, he had a conversation with his crew about the ambush.

“We kind of processed that and shared our feelings,” Crutchfield said. “This hurts every one of us deeply when something like that happens, we all feel the loss.”

According to Crutchfield, while there are safety protocols for situations involving potential harm, a brush fire like the one in which the firefighters in Idaho were responding to would not typically arouse any suspicion.

“There is no policy that can increase your safety in a situation like that. This individual set a trap for them, and every firefighter would have responded to that call the same,” Crutchfield said.

Chief Brian Alsbury of the Warrenton Fire Department said that when he and his crew learned of what was unfolding in Idaho, they were at their northern Oregon wildfire school.

“We were practicing those skills that those firefighters were out there doing when they were, for lack of a better word, ambushed,” Alsbury said.

Alsbury said that he will discuss what happened in Idaho with his crew, and it’s something that will weigh on their minds.

“Now we really have to keep ourselves on edge because this can happen anywhere,” said Alsbury. “I mean it hits close to home for us, you know.”

Chief Josh Como of the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department said that while his department does sometimes participate in active shooter training drills with the police, there is only so much they can train for.

“It’s shocking to all of us, and it is a tragic event, it’s a tragic loss with what happened,” Como said. “We consider ourselves one big family, whether you’re a firefighter here in Gearhart or over in New York City … So we feel like our family has fallen.”

On Monday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek released the following statement:

“My heart goes out to our neighbors in Idaho and our national firefighting community in the wake of this horrific attack. This is a heinous and despicable act on our first responders, who risk their lives daily to protect us. Today, we mourn for these heroes and hold their families and colleagues in our prayers.”

Donations

People can donate to a GoFundMe set up by Trent Grandstaff, from Coeur d’Alene, to support the families and local EMS members.

In addition, a number of other fundraising efforts have been launched in the wake of the tragedy, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters: the John Morrison Jr. Memorial Fund, the Frank Harwood Memorial Fund and the Dave Tysdal Support Fund. Also, the Red Blue Foundation is accepting donations for supporting first responders in Idaho’s Kootenai County. Go to the website for details: iaff.org/Idaho-LODD.

Wildland Firefighter Day

In support of Oregon’s wildland firefighters on National Wildland Firefighter Day, Gov. Kotek issued a proclamation declaring July 2, 2025, Wildland Firefighter Day in the state of Oregon.

The Oregon Department of Forestry thanked the thousands of local, state, tribal, federal, and contract firefighters, along with all the dispatchers, map creators, IT specialists, equipment operators, radio technicians, prevention specialists, and everyone else who has a role in Oregon’s wildfire response.

“In a state with such prevalent wildfire, we are so thankful to the firefighters, dispatchers and support personnel who work long hours, day after day, protecting our communities and natural resources,” said Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection Division Chief, Michael Curran. “And we remember those that have fallen in the line of service.”