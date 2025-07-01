Letter: U.S. government is up to each of us Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

About 1,500 people showed up on June 14 on Marine Drive to peacefully say, “We don’t like what’s happening in our country, darn it!”

I’m sure everyone had something else to do, but chose to protest, including my wife, son and me. I think it’s fair to say we felt a common bond — a love of our country and its democracy, and a genuine fear of how close we are to losing it.

What can one person do? Individually it’s hard unless you’re willing to run for office. Remember: Together, we the people still own this freedom-loving country.

Democracy is of the people, by the people and for the people. The Founding Fathers knew this when they wrote the Constitution, so they led off with “We the people.”

Our part is to vote, each and every one of us, to have the government we want. One person, one vote means every vote counts equally. Full stop! Like it or not, choosing not to vote can count just as much in deciding elections. Think about it.

A big thank you to all those who showed up June 14, made signs or cheered. Fifteen hundred is an astounding number for a town our size, and it doesn’t count all those who drove by and honked or gave a thumbs up.

A big thank you also to the organizers who worked to make this peaceful protest happen the uniquely democratic American way. Your country thanks you. Let’s do it again. U.S.A.!

CARL DOMINEY

Astoria