Letter: Is it Orwellian to stop a sidewalk campfire? Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

On Thursday evening, June 26, when the folks at the Vance Lump Outdoor Campsite on Exchange Street, between 11th and 12th Streets, built a fire in the middle of the sidewalk, I hope when the police arrived, they did not use the word “ordinance.”

We don’t want our city guests to think that they are being unfairly targeted with our “Orwellian” city ordinances.

LARRY ALLEN

Astoria