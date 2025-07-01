Letter: Glad CCC president gets more years on the job Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

I want to thank the Clatsop Community College Board for their decision to extend the contract of the current president, Jarrod Hogue, for three more years. This will help provide consistency and stability for the college after years of challenging times.

It gives confidence to the faculty, students and the community about the future direction of the college. The college plays one of, if not, the most important role in shaping the direction and the culture of our area. It provides an education for future leaders in our community, and a source for working wage jobs, as well as helping to keep our community stay vibrant.

I have had the privilege of working with Jarrod on a number of projects throughout the last year. I have found him to be a “yes, let’s figure this out” vs. a person who lives in the land of no. He has great ideas, he has been reaching out to all aspects of the community, getting engaged and truly wanting to know what the needs are and how the college can help.

His passion for the college is exemplary; this, along with his commitment to the students, faculty and community makes him an outstanding choice for one of the most important roles in the community. I am hoping that this sends a message to everyone to get out and support the college, now that we have a commitment to leadership.

MIKE BROSIUS

Astoria