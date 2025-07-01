Astoria Firemen’s Tournament — June 1885 Published 11:07 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Here are two photos of the Astoria Firemen’s Tournament in June 1885 featuring Rescue Hose Company No. 2 and No. 3(?).

The large building in the background is identified on the reverse as the “Old Hospital.” Originally built as the Arrigoni Hotel in 1880, it was sold shortly afterward for the purpose of a hospital operated by an order of nuns and became known as St. Mary’s Hospital. It is now the site of the Owens-Adair Apartments at 15th and Exchange.

“The photographs were taken on Commercial between 14th and 15th streets. If you were to climb up in a two or three-story building and look down, you might see Tidal Rock in a below-grade pit behind the men,” historian John Goodenberger says.

Take note of details including the little girl on the far left in one photo and the Chinese gentleman watching on the far right of the other.

Part of a new online series featuring historical photos from Astorian files.