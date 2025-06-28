Fatal crash

Published 4:53 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

By Jeanne Huff

Two children died Thursday afternoon in a three-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 27. The Oregon State Police reported that a southbound Toyota Tacoma, operated by a Seaside man, crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a Northbound Honda CRV head on. The Honda was pushed to the northbound shoulder while the Toyota continued in the northbound lane and struck a northbound Nissan Rogue head on. A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl traveling in the Nissan were killed. The operators of the Toyota, Honda, and Nissan were all transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Most Popular

You Might Like



Marketplace