Fatal crash Published 4:53 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

Two children died Thursday afternoon in a three-car collision on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 27. The Oregon State Police reported that a southbound Toyota Tacoma, operated by a Seaside man, crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a Northbound Honda CRV head on. The Honda was pushed to the northbound shoulder while the Toyota continued in the northbound lane and struck a northbound Nissan Rogue head on. A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl traveling in the Nissan were killed. The operators of the Toyota, Honda, and Nissan were all transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.