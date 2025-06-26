Registration opens for Great Columbia Crossing Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Registration is now open for the 2025 Great Columbia Crossing 10K Run/Walk across the Astoria Bridge, which takes place Oct. 12.

Event participants must pre-register for the event to participate. The cost to register is $50, which goes up to $55 on Sept. 3. The race caps at 3,500 in-person participants.

Registration includes a race bib with chip timing, free parking in Astoria and the Port of Chinook, Washington, with shuttle bus service to the start of the race at the Dismal Nitch Rest Area in Washington.

Registration also includes finish-line refreshments and water, and 5-10 Clam Bucks. Custom-designed 2025 finisher medals will be handed out on race day at the finish line. For details, and to register, go to tinyurl.com/25ColumbiaCrossing.