Letter: Juneteenth is one holiday too many Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Another holiday? Yes, unring that bell! Get rid of June 19th as another holiday, signed by Joe Biden, 46th president, and all that it stands for.

What about American Irish immigrants, if Catholic … “need not apply”?

What about American Native Indians? Bows and arrows versus gatling guns, and their land taken away?

DENNIS JAMES MURPHY

Gearhart