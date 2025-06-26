In One Ear: Tour for a cure Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

“This coming summer, I will be tackling all 21 Stages of the 2025 Tour de France Route on behalf of Tour 21,” Joe Dominey wrote, “to help raise money for drug trial research for Cure Leukaemia.”

The Tour 21 starts in Lille, France, and covers the route of the actual Tour de France, which is July 5-27, but Tour 21 takes place June 28 to July 20, a week ahead of the professional race.

Joe is the son of Carl and Jean Dominey of Astoria. “… My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, then diagnosed with terminal leukaemia on July 27, 2020, and given just a couple of months to live,” Joe explained.

“She has fought hard for 4.5 years, but the end is getting very close.” He’ll be riding Stage 12 of the tour for his mother through Lourdes, France, which they visited together in 1984.

“I’m privileged to ride 2,100 miles of one the most iconic sporting events there is, a true dream come true for any cyclist,” he added, “but my reward for finishing on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées (in Paris) will not come from what I do, but from what you do to support Cure Leukaemia.”

To donate, go to tinyurl.com/TourJDominey.