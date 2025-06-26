In One Ear: Tilly drive-by Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Always wanted a close-up look at the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, aka Terrible Tilly? Well, here’s your chance: The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum’s fundraising Crab, Fish and Tilly Raffle.

The winner gets an approximately 6-hour Garibaldi Charters excursion that includes a drive-by of Terrible Tilly. Federal law prohibits accessing the lighthouse or the rock, but seriously, that’s OK (think tons of stinky, slippery guano).

For those who want to fish and/or crab, as well, a single-day fishing/crabbing license will be provided the morning of the trip, which is July 20 (depending on the weather). If you do participate in the fishing or crabbing, the crew will cook your crab and filet your fish.

Raffle tickets cost $5 for one ticket, or $10 for three tickets. Buy your raffle tickets at cbhistory.org/product-category/raffle-tickets. One winner will be chosen on July 12.