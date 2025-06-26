In One Ear: Give me a sign Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

After two stories appeared here about sign painter Arvid Wounola, another sign painter was on Daymon Edwards’ mind.

“David Ottinger came to Astoria in 1979, and left in 1980, and stayed at my Waldorf Hotel (now the Merwyn Apartments)”, Daymon wrote. “David worked at the hotel for his room, and was one of the first workers at the Astoria Co-Op …

“David took an interest in painting signs. I took him over to Arvid’s workshop and introduced the two, and they became friends … The first sign David painted was a sandwich board for my haircutting shop at the hotel, ‘Daymon & Company’ …

David also painted the Waldorf Hotel sign, still there on the west-facing wall. “… Without scaffolding, David painted the sign hanging over the parapet, thus having to paint the sign upside down. I and others hung onto his feet so that he wouldn’t fall. The letters could only be as high as his reach.”

Daymon returned to Astoria in 2024, and now David and his wife, Marjan, have returned, as well.

In the meantime, the original sandwich board sign turned up at Astoria Vintage Hardware. Owner Becky Johnson, after hearing the sign’s history, generously gave it to Daymon, who, in turn, gave it to David as a welcome to Astoria gift. (Daymon and David (then and now) and the sign are pictured.)

Just recently, David painted the sign for a Quilt Sale at Grace Episcopal Church, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“While David has had many careers in his life,” Daymon added, “he continued to paint signs through them all.” And still does. (Photos: Daymon Edwards)