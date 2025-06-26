In One Ear: Creating Clatsop County Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

A little Clatsop County history is in order, since the 181st anniversary of its establishment just quietly slipped by.

Most know that Astoria was founded in March 1811 by John Jacob Astor’s fur traders, who built Fort Astoria. That became Fort George in 1813 during the War of 1812, then became Fort Astoria again in 1816.

However, the Provisional Government of the Territory of Oregon didn’t create Clatsop County until June 22, 1844, and the first election of officers was in June 1845. The county seat was established as the small town of Lexington, which no longer exists.

Lexington was the first settlement within what became the Warrenton city limits, and it even had its own post office off and on between 1850 and 1857. However, the name fell out of use, and the area is now called Skipanon.

In October 1851, the county court met for the last time in Lexington, and the Clatsop County seat was moved to Astoria. And there you have it. Happy belated birthday, Clatsop County!