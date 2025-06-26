In One Ear: Can you dig it? Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Rotating rerun: The photo shown of the trench on the beach in Manzanita is downright creepy. It was taken by Linda Cobb, who said, “This picture was taken just after the tornado that hit Manzanita …

“It was not there beforehand, and (there was) no running water in this location. This canyon runs from the street down to the ocean. It was approximately 8 to 10 feet wide and 6 feet deep.”

So, did the water spout create a furrow in the sand when it came ashore and became a tornado, as it was heading for the town? No one knows for sure, but tornadoes have been known to move in a snake-like fashion, such as this trench does.

Additionally, a giant log nearby, that had never moved for years and years, has simply vanished (sucked up into the vortex?), and other large logs (one is near the red arrow) in the area have been moved. What do you think? (In One Ear, 10/28/2016)