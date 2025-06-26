In One Ear: Around town Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Nuggets from The Daily Morning Astorian, June 27, 1889:

• Miss Georgie Woodthorpe (pictured) and her popular comedy company begin a week’s engagement at Ross’ Opera House next Monday.

Note: Georgia Woodthorpe Cooper Wallace (1859-1927) starred onstage with Edwin Booth (older brother of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, actor John Wilkes Booth). She started her successful stage career as a child, and moved on to appear in several silent films in the early 1900s.

• Johnny get your gun. J. W. Hare wants 75 boys between the ages of 5 and 12 to report to him this morning, to act as a guard of honor to the Goddess of Liberty in the parade on the Fourth of July. Each boy will be armed with a gun.

• Telephone Lodging House: Best beds in town. Rooms per night 50 cents (about $17.50 today) and 25 cents; per week $1.50 (about $52.50 today). New and clean. Private entrance.

• Paine’s Celery Compound … cures nervousness, headache, dyspepsia (indigestion), sleeplessness, melancholia (depression) and other disorders of the nervous system.

Note: First introduced in 1882, the Wells & Richardson Co. purchased the formula from Milton K. Paine‘s widow in the late 1800s. The original ingredients included celery root, hops, malt, coca (aka cocaine) and alcohol.