Free recycling offered for mattresses, box springs Published 6:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Clatsop County residents can recycle mattresses and box springs for free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Recology Astoria Transfer Station, 1790 Williamsport Road.

This recycling event is available thanks to an Oregon state law that took effect this year, and the Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress program. For information, call 503-861-0578.